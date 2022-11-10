Armenian Caucus members overwhelmingly re-elected

With the results of the mid-term elections coming in, the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) welcomes the overwhelming re-election of members of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, along with U.S. Senate friends, and looks forward to working with newly-elected officials in Congress to increase awareness of Armenian issues.

As of press time, according to projections, all Congressional Armenian Caucus members seeking re-election have either won, or their election has not been decided. The following Congressional Armenian Caucus members’ races have yet to be called: Armenian Caucus Co-Chair David Valadao (R-CA), and Reps. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ), David Schweikert (R-AZ), Julia Brownley (D-CA), Ken Calvert (R-CA), Josh Harder (D-CA), Young Kim (R-CA), Mike Levin (D-CA), Katie Porter (D-CA), Michelle Steel (R-CA), Susie Lee (D-NV), and Dina Titus (D-NV).

“The Assembly congratulates members of the Armenian Caucus on their election day victories, as well as our returning friends in the Senate,” said Assembly Congressional Relations Director Mariam Khaloyan. “The hard work and efforts of the Armenian Caucus has been crucial in advancing key U.S. policy objectives and bolstering democracy in Armenia.”

In other victories, Senator Bob Menendez’s son, Robert Menendez, Jr., won the seat of outgoing retiring Armenian Caucus member Albio Sires (D-NJ), and Tom Kean, Jr. (R-NJ) – who pledged to join the Armenian Caucus – beat Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. The Armenian Caucus, which expanded to 127 Members during the 117th Congress, is led by Co-Chairs Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Jackie Speier (D-CA), David Valadao (R-CA), and Adam Schiff (D-CA). The Assembly expresses its gratitude to retiring U.S. Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Rob Portman (R-OH), and Rep. Speier, who have strong records on Armenian issues, and who will be retiring from public office this year.

The Armenian Caucus, which was founded in 1995 by Rep. Pallone and then-Congressman John Porter (R-IL), is a bipartisan body of elected officials who have played a critical role in the House of Representatives on all-encompassing issues that positively impact the Armenian people and Armenia, including humanitarian assistance for Armenia and Artsakh, U.S. affirmation of the Armenian Genocide, strengthening U.S.-Armenia and U.S.-Artsakh relations, and addressing the ongoing aggression by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In addition, the Assembly congratulates the following Senators for their pro-human rights and pro-Armenian positions, and for their efforts in blocking the sale of U.S. military materiel and weapons systems to Turkey. They include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Senator James Lankford (R-OK), Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), and Senator Todd Young (R-IN).

The Assembly also congratulates U.S. Governors, who have historically solid records on Armenian issues, whether as Governor or in another public office. They include Governors Mike DeWine (R-OH), Maura Healey (D-MA), Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Jared Polis (D-CO), and Tim Walz (D-MN). Turkish-American Dr. Mehmet Oz (R-PA), who holds dual Turkish and American citizenship, was defeated by Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman (D-PA), who flipped the PA Senate seat as a result of his victory, and who has issued a series of statements conveying his support for Armenian Genocide affirmation and education. Greg Landsman (D-OH) also declared victory over Steve Chabot (R-OH), who serves as a Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus and Congressional Turkey Caucus Co-Chair.