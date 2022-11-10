Aliyev not only threatening, but also preparing a genocide of Armenians in Artsakh – PM Pashinyan

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev is not only threatening, but already preparing the genocide of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Ministre Nikol Pashinyan said at the Government sitting today.

He said Aliyev’s November 8th statements come to prove that the geopolitical ambitions of the Azerbaijani authorities continue to be a threat to the security and stability of the South Caucasus and the wider region.

He said Azerbaijan is trying to accuse Armenia and its government of not fulfilling the agreements and obligations, but the speech proves the opposite.

“At the same time, Aliyev’s statements were made in Washington on the day after the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan through the mediation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and discussions on a possible peace treaty, when the delegations of the parties had not even managed to return to their capitals,” Pashinyan said.

“With that infamous speech, the leadership of Azerbaijan grossly violated the written agreement on refraining from the use of force and the threat of use of force, enshrined in the tripartite statement adopted in Sochi on October 31. Contrary to Sochi’s statement of October 31 and Prague’s statement of October 6 this year, the leader of Azerbaijan speaks about his claims on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, with the obvious intention of terrorizing the civilian population,” the Prime Minister added.