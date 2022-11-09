US not attempting to impose any agreements on Armenia and Azerbaijan – Ned Price

ThebUS remains committed to promoting a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

“We believe that continued direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and to reaching a lasting peace,” he said.

The spokesman noted, however, that the US role is one of facilitator.

“We provided, over the course of the day a space – Blair House, in this case – for the two countries to come together, just as we did in New York a few weeks ago in late September. But this is not an agreement that the United States is attempting to or seeking to – or even can – impose on the two sides,” he said.

“What we are doing is trying to create a space and an opportunity for the two sides to come together, to identify their differences – of which there are many – and to attempt to bridge them,” Price said.

“And I think there was – yesterday was positive in that the two sides met, they surfaced many of their areas of disagreement. At the end of the day, they were able to agree on a joint statement. They were able to agree to continue meeting and engaging in direct dialogue and diplomacy in the weeks that follow. That, to us, is quite important,” he noted.

“But it is not for us to prescribe what this lasting comprehensive peace between the two countries might look like. We are not presenting them with a document that is ready to sign. We are doing everything we can to help enable the diplomacy that they themselves will need to undertake – and this is not unlike our approach to a number of challenges around the world, where we’ve demonstrated the viability and the effectiveness of this model. The historic agreement that was reached between Israel and Lebanon just a couple of weeks ago – the United States played the role of facilitator, played the role of mediator, but of course we weren’t dictating the terms,” the spokesman emphasized.