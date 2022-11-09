Pashinyan, Putin discuss upcoming CSTO summit in Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the summit of CSTO leaders to be held in Yerevan on November 23, as well as the agenda of the Russian President’s visit to the Republic of Armenia within that framework.

Thoughts were also exchanged on a number of developments that took place after the tripartite meeting held in Sochi on October 31, as well as on the implementation of agreements reached on humanitarian issues.