PM Pashinyan chairs consultation at the Ministry of Defense

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 9, 2022, 22:39
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation in the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense.

The draft development plan of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia for the period of 2023-2027 was discussed. 

