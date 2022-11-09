Home | All news | Politics | PM Pashinyan chairs consultation at the Ministry of Defense PoliticsTop PM Pashinyan chairs consultation at the Ministry of Defense Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 9, 2022, 22:39 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation in the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense. The draft development plan of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia for the period of 2023-2027 was discussed. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 9, 2022, 22:39 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print