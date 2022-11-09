Greek lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Members of Greek Parliamentb visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan today.

Deputy Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan, welcomed the guests and briefed them on the histpry of the memorial.

The Greek lawmakers laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

The guests also toured the Museum, got acquainted with permanent and temporary exhibitions. At the end of the visit the Greek MPs left notes in the Honorary Guest Book.