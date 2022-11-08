Students from Charles Aznavour College in Yerevan work with French-Armenian artist Nounée Gharibian

40 students from Charles Aznavour College in Yerevan had the opportunity to work with French-Armenian artist Nounée Gharibian.

During the workshop, the students presented a short play. Then, with the help and professional support of Nounée, they analyzed and revised the staging of different excerpts and they worked on the pronunciation of the texts.

The Aznavour Foundation intends to continue organizing meetings of this format in order to introduce students to innovative approaches in their fields of specialization and to inspire them.

Nounée Gharibian is in Armenia as part of the “Atelier d’art dramatique” project implemented with the support of the Aznavour Foundation and other dedicated partners.