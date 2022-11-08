Presidents of Armenia, Cyprus highlight the need to establish diplomatic representations in both countries

The Presidents of Armenia and Cyprus have emphasized the need to establish permanent diplomatic representations in both countries.

Presidents Vahagn Khachaturyan and Nikos Anastasiadis met in Sharm El-Sheikh on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Climate Change Convention (COP27).

President Khachaturyan noted that the relations between the two brotherly countries are based on strong historical, cultural and civilizational ties, which ensures the continuity of interstate relations and the readiness to further expand them.

The two Presidents hailed the fact that the two countries have similar approaches to the problems in international relations, and cooperate closely on various international platforms.

The parties emphasized the trilateral cooperation of Armenia-Greece-Cyprus based on common values, culture and heritage, and referred to the meeting planned in Yerevan in this format.