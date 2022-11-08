League of Arab States sees Armenia as a reliable partner and friend

The President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan had a meeting with the Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Climate Change Convention (COP27).

President Khachaturyan noted that Armenian-Arab relations have centuries-long history and are developing through political, economic and cultural multi-layered interaction. The President emphasized that relations with the Arab world are always among Armenia’s foreign policy priorities.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit noted that in the Arab world, Armenia is a beloved partner and friend, and they are ready to invest as much effort as possible to create closer interaction platforms.

During the conversation, President Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed his concern regarding a number of anti-Armenian and untrue excerpts of the Azerbaijani President’s speech at the recent Arab League summit, in which the Azerbaijani President tried to distort the content of the Karabakh issue and present it as a religious conflict. The President emphasized that Armenia has many friends in the Muslim world, the Republic of Armenia is a democratic country, where any manifestation of religious discrimination or intolerance is excluded.

The Secretary General of the League of Arab States emphasized that he is definitely interested in taking steps to smooth out misunderstandings as much as possible and contribute to ensuring the right of the Armenian side to present its own position.

At the end of the conversation, an agreement was reached to continue contacts in a close and multilateral format.