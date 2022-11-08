Israeli MFA officials visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Simona Halperin, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Head of the Eurasia and Western Balkans Department, and Michal Hershkovitz, Director of the Central Asia and Caucasus Department, visited the Armenian Genocide Museum, accompanied by Israel’s Ambassador to Armenia Joel Lion and Honorary Consul of Israel to Armenia Ashot Shakhmuradyan.

Harutyun Marutyan, Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and briefed them on the history of the creation of the memorial complex.



Regina Galustyan, a researcher at the Department of Comparative Genocide Studies named after Vahakn Dadrian, introduced the guests to the documents of the first genocide of the 20th century, as well as the permanent and temporary exhibitions.