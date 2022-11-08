EconomicsTop

Armenian tourism companies represented at WTM London 2022

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 8, 2022, 13:23
Less than a minute

The WTM London 2022 international tourism exhibition is taking place in London, UK, from November 7-9th.

Organized and led by the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Armenia is represented in the exhibition along with 9 organizations operating in the field of tourism in Armenia.

Presented to thousands of visitors alongside all the famous tourist destinations of the world, Armenia emerges as a new and attractive touristic destination.

The exhibition is a broad platform to share new ideas, technologies and solutions, which will allow tourism companies to develop and grow, gaining new partners and collaborations worldwide.

