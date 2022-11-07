Twitter will ban unlabelled parody accounts, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a parody account will be permanently suspended, the BBC reports.

Twitter previously issued a warning before suspending accounts, but there would now be no warning, he announced.

A number of accounts that changed their name to Elon Musk and mocked the billionaire have already been suspended or placed behind a warning sign.

Twitter’s billionaire new owner took over the company late last month.

At the end of last week he laid off around half of the company’s workforce.

He has also confirmed plans to allow users to buy blue-tick, verified status.

Detailing the new policy on parody accounts, Mr Musk tweeted: “Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.”

He added that “any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.”