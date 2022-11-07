Armenian President to attend COP27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh

President Vahagn Khachaturyan has left for the Arab Republic of Egypt to participate in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).

President Khachaturyan will make a speech during the conference to be held in Sharm El Sheikh. Within the framework of the conference, the President will also have meetings with the leaders of a number of countries.

Leaders of over 120 countries, about 45 thousand delegates from different countries are participating in the international conference this year.