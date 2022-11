In Washington, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Erika Olson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, and Philip Reeker, US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and Senior Advisor on Caucasian Negotiations.

It was followed by a meeting between the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers.

The meeting of the delegations led by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is currently underway.