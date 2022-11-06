Twitter confirms fee for blue-tick verification after Musk takeover

Twitter has confirmed plans to allow users to buy blue-tick verified status, the BBC reports.

In an update for Apple devices, the company said the feature would be open to users in certain countries who sign up to its Twitter Blue service for $7.99 per month.

The policy follows Twitter’s takeover by Elon Musk, who on Friday laid off around half of the company’s workforce.

The sought-after blue tick was previously only available to high-profile or influential individuals and organisations – who were asked to prove their identity.