French Senate motion calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan, reaffirms Artsakh recognition

A draft motion filed in the French Senate on Thursday calls for imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan and urges Baku to immediately withdraw its forces from Armenia.

The draft resolution, posted on the French Senate website, cites relevant articles in France’s Constitution as the basis for its demands, among them enforcement of the November 9, 2020 ceasefire agreement as a measure that could promote the establishment of “lasting peace” between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The draft resolution was authored by senators Bruno Retailleau, Christian Cambon, Éliane Assassi, Patrick Kanner, Hervé Marseille and Gilbert-Luc Devinaz.