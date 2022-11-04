Trump drops strong hint about 2024 White House run

US ex-President Donald Trump has dropped one of his strongest hints yet that he may run for the White House again, the BBC reports.

He told a crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he will “very, very, very probably do it again” in 2024.

Mr Trump was speaking at the first of four rallies in five days as he campaigns for Republican candidates in next week’s midterm elections.

US President Joe Biden is also hopscotching across the country to get out the vote.

Neither Mr Biden nor Mr Trump is on the ballot next Tuesday when American voters will decide the balance of power in the US Congress and key state governorships.

But the midterms will set the US political landscape ahead of the presidential election in two years’ time.