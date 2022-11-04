EU commends willingness to Armenia, Azerbaijan to caontinue addressing border-related issues

The EU commends the willingness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue working on addressing border-related issues. Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU Nabila Massrali made the statement after the EU hosted in Brussels the 3rdmeeting of Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s border commissions.

This meeting followed agreements reached at the highest level between President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during their trilateral Brussels meetings.

“The EU commends the constructive atmosphere in which the meeting was conducted, and the willingness of the parties to continue working on addressing border-related issues, as well as to improve the security situation,” the Spokesperson said.