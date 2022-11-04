California Assemblymember Nazarian announces $1.75 million funding for Armenian organizations

With representatives of organizations gathered at AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, California Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian on Wednesday announced $1.75 million in funding he secured during the 2022 State Budget Process.

“In the ten years that I have been in office we have never seen the level of investment in the Armenian community that we see today,” said Nazarian.

“I am proud to announce an additional $1.75 Million in investments in organizations serving the community. In the past decade I am proud to have worked to secure over $30 million in funding for the community and hope that these investments will pay dividends for years to come,” the Assemblymember added.

Nazarian’s latest budget wins include:

$200,000 to Homenetmen Hrashq for services for youth athletes with disabilities

$200,000 to the Armenian Bar Association for pro bono tenant relief clinics

$350,000 to Ararat Home of Los Angeles for facility costs and operations of the Eskijian Museum

$250,000 to Camp Arev for capital improvements and new facility construction

$750,000 to AGBU Manoogian-Dermirdjian School for capital improvements and classroom reconstruction.

The announcement of these budget wins comes at the end of a blockbuster legislative year for the retiring Assemblymember with 12 out of 13 of his bills signed into law, including AB 1801 which establishes April 24th as, Genocide Remembrance Day, an official state holiday.

Elected in 2012, Assemblymember Nazarian represents the San Fernando Valley and portions of Hollywood.