Four killed in road accident in Armenia’s Armavir region

Four people were killed in a road accident in Armenia’s Armavir region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

A GAZEL minibus serving the Yerevan-Armavir-Karakert route collided with a ZIL truck on Armavir-Metsamor highway.

The Armavir regional crisis management center was alerted about the accident at 6:51 p.m. today.

Seven people were rushed to Armavir Medical Center. Two of them were later taken to Yerevan with cranial trauma, according to the Ministry of Health.