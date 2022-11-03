Armenia unilaterally terminates contract with Jordanian arms-producing company, demands it to pay a fine

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has terminated an agreement with the Jordanian company Jadara Equipment & Defense Systems Co.

A relevant letter, signed by Deputy Defense Minister Karen Brutyan, has been published on the website of the Procurement System of the Armenian Finance Ministry.

The letter says that under the agreement signed between the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and Jadara Equipment & Defense Systems Co, dated August 6, 2021, the company was supposed to deliver the goods envisaged by the contract during 2021.

The Armenian Defense Ministry notified the Jordanian company that it was unilaterally terminating the contract on October 10, 2022 and demanded that the company pay a fine of 23 million drams (about $57,000) within five days after receiving the notification.

JADARA Equipment & Defense Systems Co PSC is a Jordanian military-industrial company, which produces and sells short and medium range anti-tank systems, as well as Opto-Electronic, Night Vision, and Thermal sighting systems for various military applications.

In September 2022 Jthe company partnered with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense to develop a new anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system. The company unveiled the Terminator-FM at ADEX 2022 in Baku.