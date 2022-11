The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied the reports of the Azerbaijani side claiming that on November 3, at around 20:15, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Ministry called it as “another misinformation.”



As of 21:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it added.