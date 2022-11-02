World

Five lions escape exhibit at Sydney zoo

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 2, 2022, 10:56
1 minute read
GETTY IMAGES

Five lions sparked a brief emergency at an Australian zoo after escaping from their enclosure, the BBC reports.

The animals – one adult and four cubs – were spotted outside their exhibit at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo about 6:30 local time on Wednesday (22:30 GMT Tuesday).

The zoo was put in lockdown and one cub had to be tranquillised but all lions were secured within minutes, a spokesman said. No-one was injured.

An explanation for the escape has not been given.

But zoo executive director Simon Duffy called it a “significant incident” that would be investigated.

He told local media the lions had entered a small area “adjacent” to their exhibit – about 100m from where guests were staying at the zoo overnight. The main zoo was closed at the time.

