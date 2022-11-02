Belarus says Lukashenko’s stance on Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization “realistic and understandable”

The approach of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is realistic, understandable and honest, press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz told TASS.

The comments come after spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said the position of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the situation on the border are cut off from the logic of negotiations and goes against the spirit of allied partnership.

Glaz called the Armenian position “very original.” “Belarus has been confirming loyalty to its allied obligations not in words, but in deeds throughout history,” he said.



The spokesman stressed that “the approaches voiced by the President of Belarus are not cut off, but, on the contrary, are realistic, understandable and honest.”



“The Belarusian side has consistently advocated a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, making significant efforts to this end in all available formats – both multilateral and bilateral,” the spokesman added.



“Therefore, we recommend that our friends and partners carefully read and reread the numerous speeches of the head of the Belarusian state on this difficult, but completely solvable issue,” Glaz concluded.

During the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Alexander Lukashenko stated that it would not be right to oppose the CSTO to Azerbaijan.

At a later meeting with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas Lukashenko expressed bewilderment at “why the European Union and the OSCE are being drawn into the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”, calling it “a certain game.” He also added that he sees no need to send additional observers to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry called the statements “cut of from context.”