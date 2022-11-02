Armenian Security Council Secretary meets head of EU observation capacity mission in Armenia

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan received the head of the EU observation capacity mission in Armenia, Marek Szczygieł, the head of the EU observation mission in Georgia. The meeting was also attended by the head of the EU delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Andrea Wictorin.



The Secretary of the Security Council welcomed the visit of the head of the mission to Armenia and expressed satisfaction with the results of bilateral cooperation. The secretary emphasized with confidence that bilateral cooperation has the potential to contribute to the strengthening of the security environment in the region.



Marek Shchigiel, the head of the EU observation capacity mission in Armenia, expressed his gratitude for the support shown at both the state and local levels, in particular, he emphasized the willingness to contribute to bilateral cooperation.



At the meeting, the interlocutors reflected on the activity of the EU civil mission.