Armenia says Belarusian President’s statements go against the nature of allied relations

The Belarusian President’s statement are cut off from the logic of negotiations and go against the nature of allied relations, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia says.

“We do not consider it appropriate to comment on the chaotic, unfounded statements of the President of Belarus, which have nothing to do with the logic of the negotiations, and are not in the spirit of allied relations, and cast doubt on the obligations of a CSTO participating state,” MFA Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan earlier dismissed the recent remarks by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko as “unserious.” He said the words of the Belarusian leader “were not his own” and “were suggested by someone else.”

During the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Alexander Lukashenko stated that it would not be right to oppose the CSTO to Azerbaijan.

At a later meeting with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas Lukashenko expressed bewilderment at “why the European Union and the OSCE are being drawn into the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”, calling it “a certain game.” He also added that he sees no need to send additional observers to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.