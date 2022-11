The Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on border delimitation and security will meet in Brussels on November 3, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informs.

The Armenian delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The first meeting of the commissions headed by Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafaev took place on May 24, at the Yeraskh-Nakhijevan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The second meeting was held on August 30 in Moscow.