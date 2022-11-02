Armenian Ambassador briefs British MP on Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression

Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan met Tobias Ellwood MP, Chair of the Defence Select Committee. During the meeting Ambassador Nersesyan presented current security challenges in the region, noting the impact of Azerbaijan’s large-scale attack on the Republic of Armenia’s sovereign territory, stressing the necessity of Azerbaijan’s immediate withdrawal from Armenia’s internationally recognised borders.

The Ambassador also emphasised Azerbaijan’s continued use of POW’s as political pawns in breach of the November 9th trilateral statement. Additionally, highlighting the inhumane treatment by Azerbaijan towards Armenian prisoners of war, noting the recent example of the extrajudicial killing of unarmed soldiers.

Ambassador Nersesyan briefed the parliamentarian on the Armenian Governments efforts towards establishing a comprehensive peace in the region, and the need for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be settled through existing international mechanisms.

The sides also exchanged views on the future of Armenia-UK relations and discussed possibilities of furthering parliamentary co-operation on international platforms.