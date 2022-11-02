Activity of EU observation mission discussed at Armenian Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the EU delegation – the head of the EU observation mission in Georgia and the head of the EU observation capacity in Armenia, Marek Szczygieł, and the head of the EU delegation in Armenia, Andrea Wictorin.



Appreciating the work of the observation mission, the Minister of Defense reaffirmed his readiness to support the work of the mission.



A number of issues related to the activity and cooperation of the observation mission were discussed.