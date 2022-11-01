Russia’s Federation Council starts consultations on inter-parliamentary contacts with Baku and Yerevan

The Federation Council – the upper house of the Russian Parliament – has begun consultations to launch trilateral inter-parliamentary contacts with Azerbaijan and Armenia to help build confidence between the parties, Vice Speaker of the Council Konstantin Kosachev said on Tuesday.



“In yesterday’s joint statement, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia emphasized, among other things, the importance of creating a positive atmosphere between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia in order to continue the dialogue between representatives of the public, expert communities and religious leaders with Russian assistance, as well as launching trilateral inter-parliamentary contacts to help strengthen trust between the peoples of the two countries,” the Senator wrote on his Telegram channel.

“We look to use the mechanisms of bilateral inter-parliamentary commissions with Azerbaijan and Armenia to implement this task. Appropriate consultations through the Federation Council have already begun,” he added.

The leader of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement following their meeting in Sochi. Among other things, they noted the importance of launching trilateral inter-parliamentary contacts, which will help build confidence between the parties.