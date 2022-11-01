President Khachaturyan, Garo Paylan discuss issues of pan-Armenian agenda

President Vahagn Khachaturyan received member of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan.

President Khachaturyan welcomed the visit of the Armenian lawmaker to Yerevan.

A wide range of issues related to the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, the possibilities and prospects of opening the borders between the two states were discussed.

Reference was made to the settlement of the Karabakh issue, the establishment of stable and lasting peace in the region, and the problems of the pan-Armenian agenda.

Garo Paylan thanked the President for the reception, emphasizing that he is ready to contribute to the solution of these problems to the best of his ability.