Man charged with attempting to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and assaulting her husband

A man has been charged with attempting to kidnap senior US politician Nancy Pelosi and assaulting her husband, the BBC reports.

The 42-year-old is accused of breaking into the couple’s San Francisco home early on Friday and assaulting Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer.

He had been searching for the top Democrat and reportedly shouted “where is Nancy?” while inside the property.

But Mrs Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, was on the other side of the country at the time.

The motive is being investigated but police say it was “not a random act”.

The Department of Justice charged the suspect, who has been named as David DePape, with two violations of federal law on Monday. These included one count of assaulting a family member of a US official in retaliation for the performance of their duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.

He is additionally charged with the attempted kidnap of Mrs Pelosi, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

San Francisco’s district attorney also brought six charges on Monday, including attempted murder and elder abuse, and added there may be further charges.

The attack appears to be “politically motivated”, Brooke Jenkins said, and the suspect will face “parallel prosecutions”.

The suspect had a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer and zip ties in his possession when he was arrested, the justice department said. He had planned to hold Mrs Pelosi hostage and was going to break “her kneecaps” if she “lied” to him, according to court documents.

He also told police that if Mrs Pelosi was injured, then she would have had to use a wheelchair to enter Congress, which would send a message to other politicians.