Iran President welcomes Armenia PM to Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed the visiting Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, at Saadabad cultural complex in northern Tehran on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

The top officials reviewed the guards of honor after the anthems of the two countries were played.

Members of the delegations were then introduced to each other.

The leaders of the two countries held private talks.

Armenia’s Pashinyan arrived in the Iranian capital at the invitation of the Iranian President on Tuesday morning.

In Tehran, the Armenian Prime Minister is also expected to attend a signing ceremony of a number of documents on bilateral cooperation.

Pashinyan had already traveled to Iran in 2020.

His today visit to Tehran is the first after the 13th Iranian government took office in August 2021.