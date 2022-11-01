Caucasian countries of strategic significance, Iranian official says ahead of Armenian PM’s visit

The Caucasus countries are of strategic significance, Deputy Head of Iran presidential office for political affairs Mohammad Jamshidi on Monday as he referred to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Iran.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Jamshidi said that Pashinyan would lead an economic and political delegation to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Referring to the importance of regional diplomacy in the 13th government in Iran, Jamshidi reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the visits of other countries’ officials and considers such trips as a step forward and improves relations with all states.