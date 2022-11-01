PoliticsTop

Armenian PM off to Iran for working visit

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 1, 2022, 09:53
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the Islamic Republic of Iran on a working visit.

The meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister and the President of the Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will take place in Tehran.

