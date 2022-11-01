Home | All news | Politics | Armenian PM off to Iran for working visit PoliticsTop Armenian PM off to Iran for working visit Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 1, 2022, 09:53 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the Islamic Republic of Iran on a working visit. The meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister and the President of the Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will take place in Tehran. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 1, 2022, 09:53 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print