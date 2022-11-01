Armenian Deputy FM briefs USAID Assistant Administrator on situation after latest Azerbaijani aggression

Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan received Ambassador Erin Elizabeth McKee, the USAID Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia.

The interlocutors touched upon the programs implemented by USAID in Armenia and exchanged views on the further expansion of cooperation and implementation of new initiatives.

The Deputy Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of the role of cooperation with the U.S. and, particularly the USAID in strengthening democracy and implementing reforms in Armenia.

The interlocutors also discussed a number of issues of the regional and international agenda. In this context, Paruyr Hovhannisyan briefed Erin Elizabeth McKee the situation following the recent Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia. The sides exchanged views on possible cooperation to address humanitarian issues in the affected borderline areas of the Republic of Armenia.