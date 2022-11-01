Armenia, Iran keen to expand economic ties: Pashinyan, Raisi meet in Tehran

At a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tehran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi described the visit as a turning point in the path of developing bilateral occasions between the two countries.

Dr. Raisi stated that there has been a 43 percent growth in the turnover between Armenia and Iran over the past months, noting that during current talks, the goal was to bring the level of economic partnership and trade exchange between the two countries to 3 billion dollars, and this goal could be reached with the political will that exists today.

President Raisi stressed that the good relations between the two countries are the reason for the good relations at the international level and said: “The Caucasus region is part of the history, civilization and culture of Iran, and we are sensitive about it, and attach special importance to its security and peace.”

He voiced hope that the agreements reached during the visit would contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.

“In the negotiations with Mr. Pashinyan, we came to the conclusion that the issues and problems of the region must definitely be solved through the representatives of the countries of the region. The presence of foreign powers not only does not solve any problems, but adds to them,” he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nichol Pashinyan, in turn, stressed that there were comprehensive and useful talks with the Iranian President. “We emphasized the historical and cultural commonalities between the two countries in our talks, and indicated the potentials of development of relations between the two countries.”

He noted that that economic relations, trade exchange were at the core of discussions. Reference was made to the development of relations in the fields of energy, agriculture, infrastructure and water resources management.”

“We support the vision of Mr. Raisi regarding the establishment of sustainable peace, stability and security in the region,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He added: “There are wide opportunities for developing the partnership between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia, and we commend Iran’s principled positions regarding peace and security in the region.”