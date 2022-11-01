Armenia, Iran discuss construction of Kajaran tunnel

On a two-day working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan met with the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Rostam Ghasemi.

During the meeting, a number of issues of bilateral interest were discussed.

Minister Sanosyan emphasized the importance of participation of Iranian companies in construction processes and tender processes in Armenia.

The construction of Kajaran tunnel was also discussed.

Sanosyan also referred to the large-scale road construction works being carried out in Armenia, which will allow to increase the volume of cargo transportation from Iran in the near future.

The cooperation in direction of capacity building was highlighted.