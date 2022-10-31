Putin says Karabakh conflict has been going on for decades and needs to be solved

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has been going on for many years and must be ended, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday.



“This conflict has been going on for decades, so we still need to end it sometime,” the Russian President said.

Putin hopes that a trilateral summit with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will help find steps towards a settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I know that you have the political will for this, and we support it in every possible way. We must work with you now, and then in a trilateral format, to find key points that will allow us to move forward,” the Russian President said.

Putin noted that in order to deal with such a serious, long-standing issue as the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, a lot of effort is needed.

The Russian leader recalled how agreements were reached օn the course of ending the armed conflict.

“Then we all proceeded from the fact that the most important was to ensure peace and create conditions for the development of the Armenian economy, because the unblocking of the transport infrastructure, the creation of new routes – all these issues are related to the development of the economy and the social sphere. Ultimately, this is what we are working for, all this is planned in the interests of people,” Putin said, noting that during the meeting it is necessary to talk about all these issues. “I really hope that we will move forward,” the Russian President said.