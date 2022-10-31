Leaders of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan agree on joint statement

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that following the talks on Monday in Sochi with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a joint statement was agreed upon.

“Today we agreed on a joint statement. I must say frankly, not everything was agreed upon, some things had to be removed from the text previously worked out at the level of experts,” the Russian President said.

“Nevertheless, I agree with the general assessment that the meeting was useful, and this creates conditions for further steps towards resolving the situation as a whole,” Putin stressed.

The President of Russia said that the trilateral meeting lasted more than two hours.