French MPs visit Syunik villages affected by Azerbaijani aggression

Syunik Deputy Governor Nare Ghazaryan and Assistant Governor Suren Kesejian met with members of the delegation of the France-Armenia Friendship Group of the French Parliament that arrived in Goris.

Head of Goris community Arush Arushanyan also participated in the meeting.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit was to get acquainted with the details of the accommodation created in the region.

Representatives of the regional government briefed the French MPs on the situation in Syunik after the Azerbaijani military aggression in September and the problems arising as a result.

The deputy governor thanked the guests for their interest in Syunik and for responding to the problems.

The French MPs noted that they are raising Armenian issues in the parliament and after the recent aggression, they aim to intensify the French and international efforts in this regard.

Nare Ghazaryan and Suren Kesedjian also accompanied the members of the delegation to the villages of Verishen and Vaghatur, which were affected by the military operations, where they saw the consequences of the aggression on the ground.