Armenian PM to lead political and economic delegation to Iran – IRNA

On Tuesday, November 1, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will lead a political and economic delegation to Tehran, IRNA reports.

According to the source, the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia will take place at the official invitation of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

“Pashinyan will be officially welcomed by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the cultural-historical complex of Saadabad tomorrow morning, and after the talks between the leaders of the two countries, a joint meeting of high-ranking delegations will be held and cooperation documents will be signed between Tehran and Yerevan,” IRNA said.