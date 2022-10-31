Armenia interested in deeper involvement of the US in ensuring security and economic development – NA Speaker

Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan received today the delegation led by Ambassador Erin Elizabeth McKee, Assistant Administrator (AA) for USAID’s Bureau of Europe and Eurasia.



At the meeting, issues related to the continuity of cooperation between the parliament and the agency were discussed. The Speaker noted that the United States of America has an important place in the political and economic life of Armenia, adding that Armenia is interested in deeper involvement of the United States in ensuring the security and economic development of our country.



The partners talked about prospective programs and projects in the strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia.