Armenia hopes for Russia’s clear stance on withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from its territories, Pashinyan tells Putin

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia hopes for a clear position of the Russian Federation on the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from its sovereign territories.

Pashinyan also thanked Putin for organizing a tripartite meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

“First of all, let me thank you for the invitation and for organizing today’s trilateral meeting. Of course, the agenda of our bilateral relations is extensive, but with your permission I want to concentrate on regional security issues,” he noted.

Pashinyan confirmed that Armenia considers Russia’s approaches to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict acceptable. “Last week, at the Valdai Discussion Club, you raised the issue of a possible peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing some important parameters of this process related to Nagorno-Karabakh, asserting that you will support the choice of the principles the Armenian favors. I would like to emphasize once again that when it comes to Nagorno Karabakh, the approaches proposed by the Russian draft of the basic principles and parameters for establishing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are acceptable to us,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM stated that the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is very important for Yerevan.