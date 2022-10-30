USAID’s Assistant Administrator to visit Armenia

Ambassador Erin Elizabeth McKee, the Assistant Administrator (AA) for USAID’s Bureau of Europe and Eurasia, will visit Armenia October 30-November 2 as part of a broader trip to the South Caucasus region. Ambassador McKee will reinforce the strong partnership between the United States and Armenia, rooted in shared democratic values and long-standing ties between our peoples.AA McKee will be joined by the Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia, Dr. Alexander Sokolowski.

Ambassador McKee’s agenda includes meetings with President of the National Assembly AlenSimonyan, Deputy Prime Minister MherGrigoryan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and Human Rights Defender of Armenia KristinneGrigoryan to discuss U.S.-Armenian relations, long-standing partnership with USAID on Armenia’s democratic development, and economic security.

Ambassador McKee will also address the press, participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, and meet with USAID/Armenia beneficiaries.

In her meetings, Ambassador McKee will underscore the continued U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, as well as highlight USAID’s continued commitment to helping Armenia advance along its democratic reform path, support for anti-corruption efforts, energy security, promotion of human rights, and economic prosperity.