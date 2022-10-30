Home | All news | Politics | Reservist Misak Petrosyan shot dead by fellow soldier – MoD PoliticsTop Reservist Misak Petrosyan shot dead by fellow soldier – MoD Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 30, 2022, 14:08 Less than a minute On October 29, reservist Misak Petrosyan (born in1985) was shot dead by a fellow soldier, the spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports. An investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 30, 2022, 14:08 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print