PoliticsTop

Reservist Misak Petrosyan shot dead by fellow soldier – MoD

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 30, 2022, 14:08
Less than a minute

On October 29, reservist Misak Petrosyan (born in1985) was shot dead by a fellow soldier, the spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

An investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 30, 2022, 14:08
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button