Hundreds plunged into river and dozens killed in India bridge collapse

At least 60 people have died after a bridge collapsed in India’s western state of Gujarat, the BBC reports.

Hundreds of people were plunged into River Macchu in Morbi town. Local footage shows survivors hanging off the partly-submerged suspension bridge.

Reports say as many as 400 people were on the structure at the time. Authorities said rescue efforts were continuing through the night.

The incident comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.

The 230-metre-long colonial-era crossing was built during British rule of India in the 19th Century.

The suspension bridge, locally known as a Julto Pool, is a popular tourist attraction in the area.

Emergency responders from neighboring districts were sent to the scene to help with rescue efforts.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat on a three-day visit, said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy.”