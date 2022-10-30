Armenia offers condolences over deadly bridge collapse in India

We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in a Facebook post.

“Our sincere condolences and sympathies to the brotherly people and government of India. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a Twitter post.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragedy in #Morbi, Gujarat. Our sincere condolences and sympathies to the brotherly people and government of #India.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. @DrSJaishankar — Ararat Mirzoyan (@AraratMirzoyan) October 30, 2022

At least 60 people have died after a bridge collapsed in India’s western state of Gujarat.

Hundreds of people were plunged into River Macchu in Morbi town. Local footage shows survivors hanging off the partly-submerged suspension bridge.

Reports say as many as 400 people were on the structure at the time. Authorities said rescue efforts were continuing through the night.

The incident comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.

The 230-metre-long colonial-era crossing was built during British rule of India in the 19th Century.

The suspension bridge, locally known as a Julto Pool, is a popular tourist attraction in the area.