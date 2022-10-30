Any attempt by dictatorial Azerbaijan to annex democratic Artsakh unacceptable – FM

We will not deviate from our path, Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan, Artsakh’s Foreign Minister David Babayan said in a Facebook post.

“We consider unacceptable any attempts by dictatorial Azerbaijan to annex democratic Artsakh, and we reject any such proposals. We regard this as a gross violation of universal human values and international law, a violation of moral norms,” Babayan said.

“Each of you now has a choice, either to go down in history as an unworthy, coward, unpatriotic generation that failed to defend their holy Motherland, or to go down in history as a principled, courageous, patriotic, wise generation that fulfilled its biblical mission and, despite all the difficulties, proved that it is impossible break, insult, trample on the honor, history and values of Artsakh and the Armenian people,” the Foreign Minister said as he shared photos of the rally in Stepanakert’s central square today.

“I am sure that is the way it will be. I am sure, because we have Yerablur, we have Tsitsernakaberd, we have Shushi, we are responsible to future generations and immortal heroes, and ultimately we must answer to God,” Babayan said.

The rally in Renaissance Square was convened in parallel with a specials sitting of the National Assembly, where the MPs adopted a statement. An estimated 40 000 people participated in the gathering. It was also attended by Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan, former Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan.