PM Pashinyan, Youri Djorkaeff discuss development of football in Armenia, cooperation with FIFA

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the executive director of the FIFA Foundation, Youri Djorkaeff.

The former football player, who won the World and European titles with the French national team in 1998 and 2000, has arrives in Yerevan to participate in the first World Armenian Summit.

The Prime Minister emphasized the visit of Yuri Dzhorkaef and his participation in the summit devoted to the discussion of issues of the Pan-Armenian agenda.

During the meeting reference was made to the topics discussed at the summit, the situation around Armenia, as well as the development of football in our country and cooperation with the FIFA Foundation.